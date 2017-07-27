Hulu is on the up and up thanks to hits like The Handmaid's Tale, but that isn't the only critically acclaimed pro-woman drama on the streaming service. And it's not the only one coming back for a second season.

Harlots, the series following prostitutes in 18th Century London, was renewed for Season 2 by Hulu on Thursday. The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Season 2 is scheduled for 2018.

Harlots is known best for its provocative tales of women using their bodies in the world's oldest profession, but beneath the titillation is a story about female empowerment and rival families trying to dominate the industry.

Harlots Has Graphic Sex, Nudity and... Female Empowerment?

"Prostitution made it easier for a girl to rise," Harlots actress Lesley Manville said earlier this year. "It's a show about economics as much as it is about sex work."

Harlots will return in 2018.