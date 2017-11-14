Hulu released the midseason premiere dates for its winter lineup and it looks like you're in for a bit of a wait for some of your favorite shows.

Kicking the new season off, The Path returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The story follows Eddie Lane (Aaron Paul), a man who converts to a religion called Meyerism. As the new Guardian of the Light, he's forced to decide how to grow the movement without turning into a cult leader. Alongside Paul, the series also stars Michelle Monaghan, Hugh Dancy, Kyle Allen, Emma Greenwell, and Freida Pinto.

Meanwhile, you're going to have to wait until April 2018 for new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale. The dystopian drama made history earlier this year when it became the first series from a streaming service to take home the Emmy for Best Drama. Season 2 follows Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) pregnancy and her fight to free her unborn child from the horrors of Gilead.

2018 will also see the arrival of a few new Hulu Originals starting with The Looming Tower, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28. Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book, the show delves into the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA may have inadvertently cleared the way for the tragedy of 9/11. It stars Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim and Peter Sarsgaard.

Marvel's Runaways Will Feature Plenty of Twists and Turns

Another new series, Hard Sun, arrives Wednesday, March 7. Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn star as detectives Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world where disaster looms. While Hicks is a family man committed to his job, he's also profoundly corrupt. On the flip side, Renko is difficult and damaged but still plays by the rules. Though partners, their different ways of handling the job also make them enemies.

Catch Season 3 The Path on Wednesday, Jan. 17; The Looming Tower on Wednesday, Feb. 28; Hard Sun on Wednesday, March 7; and Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale in April 2018.