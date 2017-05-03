Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to its first Marvel Universe show, Runaways, the streaming service announced at its upfront presentation Wednesday.

Faking It star Gregg Sulkin has been cast in lead role for the series, which is based on the comics and follows six teenagers who don't get along with each other, but enlist each other's help to fight the biggest enemy of all: their parents. The group includes a video game-playing nerd, a goth loner, a beautiful girl who embodies privilege, and a jock heartthrob.

Hulu renews The Handmaid's Tale for Season 2

Josh Schwartz (The OC) and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) will write and executive-produce the series, which is scheduled to premiere on Hulu this winter. Ariela Barer, Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner and Allegra Acosta will co-star.

In addition to Marvel's Runaways, Hulu also gave a straight-to-series order to The First, a new drama from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon. The First is a sci-fi drama set in the near future that chronicles the attempt to launch the first manned mission to Mars. It is scheduled to premiere in 2018.