Four Weddings and a Funeral may soon be heading to a small screen near you!

According to Deadline, Mindy Kaling is partnering with Matt Warburton to executive produce a one-hour anthology series loosely based on the 1994 movie starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. Each season will follow a group of young friends through these matrimonial and morbid events, and while the lead may potentially stay the same, each season would move on to a different group of friends.

Kaling and Warburton are currently writing the pilot, and a decision on a potential straight-to-series order is reportedly expected to be made by Hulu early next year.

Hulu has been making major moves in TV this year, first with awards juggernaut The Handmaid's Tale, and again with the upcoming Marvel series The Runaways, which is already accumulating good buzz. If Hulu can lock this project in, Four Weddings and a Funeral could not only fill the comedic hole left in our hearts by the end of The Mindy Project, it could continue to bolster a strong roster of original content for the streaming site.