Hulu is now the premiere destination for all of your nostalgia watching needs.

The streaming service has reached a deal with Disney that will add over 50 of your favorite animated and classic Disney films to their catalog. Some movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and both Sister Act films are already available.

In the coming months people who first experienced Disney classics in the '90s will also be overjoyed to see titles like Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor's New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island, The Princess and the Frog, Con Air, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Mighty Ducks, Pearl Harbor, Step Up, and Romy and Michele's High School Reunionadded to the Hulu collection.

While Hulu won't get to stream Disney's most recent releases like Moana, Zootopia or Star Wars: Rogue One -- those will go exclusively to Netflix -- the classic Disney films adds to Hulu's already expansive collection of throwback cartoons including Rugrats, Hey Arnold and Invader Zim.

The deal comes before Hulu launches their live-streaming plan, set to be available to users in 2017. Currently, a subscription to Hulu starts at $7.99, going up to $11.99 for a commercial free option.

