Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing Bones Series Finale: Stars Weigh In on Possible Revival

Hulu has expanded its deal with TV distributor 20th Century Fox, which means that every episode of beloved shows including Bones, Glee, How I Met Your Mother and M*A*S*H are now or will be available on the streaming service.

Nearly 3,000 episodes of various 20th Century Fox comedies and dramas will be made available in the coming weeks.

The complete shows include:

Hit Comedies: How I Met Your Mother, Raising Hope, The Bernie Mac Show, Better Off Ted, Reba, Life in Pieces

Long-Running Dramas: NYPD Blue, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice, White Collar, The Practice

Iconic Series: M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show

Fan Favorites: Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, The Grinder, Blue Collar, Saving Grace, Lie To Me, Graceland

Cult Hits: Dollhouse, Wilfred, The Glades

Previously through this deal, Hulu became the exclusive streaming home of the complete series of Bob's Burgers, as well as the only place to get the complete series of shows like Futurama and American Dad!

Hulu is also the exclusive streaming home of huge 20th Century Fox hits like This Is Us and Empire.