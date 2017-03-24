It's been almost 15 years since Love Actually stole our hearts, but it turns out that Prime Minister David (Hugh Grant) still has some moves.

A clip from the highly-anticipated Love Actually reunion that was filmed for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day special in Britain has made its way to the interwebs via The Guardian, and it stars the Prime Minister attempting to recreate his "Jump For My Love" dance from the original film -- except this time he's swishing those hips to Drake's "Hotline Bling."

The hips still work, but David isn't as spry as he used to be. The poor guy ends up falling down the stairs of his Downing Street home, which makes that side swivel move across the doorway a bit too painful. Luckily, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) is there to call him out for his ridiculous antics.

This is what true love looks like, you guys. Also, Drake should maybe give Hugh a call for his next video. Just an idea. The Love Actually sequel will air as part of the Red Nose Day Special on Thursday, May 25 at 10/9c on NBC.