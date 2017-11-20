Time: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30/11:30c

Channel: Fox

Stream Online: Hulu, Fox Sports Go, or fuboTV (Try for free)

The 6-4 Detroit Lions are hosting the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of last year's annual Lions Thanksgiving game, and since the Lions and Vikings are battling for the top of the NFC North, it's a significant game that you won't want to miss.

So here's how to watch: tune into Fox at 12:30/11:30c. The game is set to end at around 3:30/2:30c, so there's time for a smooth transition from football mode into dinner mode. If you want to make a whole day of it, pregame coverage starts at 10:30/9:30c, and postgame coverage goes until 4/3c.

If you don't have traditional TV, you can watch live online via fuboTV, a sports-centric streaming service that's offering a free seven-day trial; Hulu with Live TV; SlingTV; Playstation Vue; DirecTV Now or YouTube TV.

If you have a cable log-in, you can watch on Fox Sports Go. If you're a Verizon customer, you can watch on the NFL Mobile app.

As for the game itself, it's a big one; if the Lions win, they'll cut the Vikings' lead in the division to one game and hold the tiebreaker in case they finish the season with the same record. It could be a make-or-break game for the Lions' playoff chances... or it could lock the division up for the Vikings.

The other Thanksgiving games are the Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys at 4:30/3:30c on CBS and New York Giants at Washington Redskins at 8:20/7:20c on NBC.