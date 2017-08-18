If you have been living under a rock, a solar eclipse is happening for the viewing pleasure of the entire contiguous continent of North America on Monday, Aug. 21.

That's right, the moon is going to travel in front of and block the sun from the United States (and Canada and Mexico). This is the first time in 99 years North America has been able to see a solar eclipse in its entirety, so it's a pretty big deal -- like this isn't going to happen again in your lifetime kind of big. If you're lucky enough to live in the "path of totality," you'll experience the full darkness of the moon entirely blocking the sun, but even if you aren't, you can still pick up some solar eclipse glasses to check out this celestial wonder.

Or, you know, you could stay inside and watch it on TV or your favorite streaming device. Just don't be surprised when someone tells you this is exactly what's wrong with this generation because if you can go outside and watch, you absolutely and totally should.

If digital rather than natural wonder is your thing though, here's how you can watch the eclipse.

Add shows to your watchlist now

CBS News live stream, 1 - 3 p.m.

You don't even have to look up from your phone, laptop or tablet to watch the eclipse! CBS News will live stream the event online for those unable or unwilling to brave the outdoors. In fact, you don't even have to look away from this story, because the live stream will play in the window below.



The Total Solar Eclipse - The Weather Channel, 6 a.m. ET

The Weather Channel is throwing an all-day eclipse party beginning early in the morning and checking in with seven different locations in the "path of totality' throughout the day.

Great American Eclipse - The Science Channel at 12 p.m. ET

The Science channel will be broadcasting live fro Madras, Oregon, which is in the path of totality to bring you the solar eclipse experience with commentary from educators and astronomers to explain what's happening.

ABC Local News - 12 p.m. ET

David Muir will host the festivities on the alphabet network across the country with two hours of live coverage that checks in with viewing parties across the country.

NBC - 1 and 2 p.m. ET

Lester Holt will be presenting special reports about the eclipse on NBC networks during the live event featuring correspondents from Oregon, Illinois, Wyoming and South Carolina.

FOX News Channel- 12 p.m. ET

Shepherd Smith will be breaking into Fox News broadcasts for four hours to bring updates about the eclipse and introduce footage from NASA and observatories around the country.

Eclipse of the Century - CNN at 1 p.m. ET

CNN is teaming up with Volvo to bring you a virtual reality experience of the eclipse through Occulus and other VR headsets. The news network will also be doing live TV coverage of the event from Oregon, Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA - Nasa Live at 12 p.m. ET

NASA is using the best technology for their live stream of the solar eclipse. The preview show begins at noon with the actual event coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET with images from satellites, research aircraft, high-altitude balloons and specially modified telescopes.