Photo: Annette Brown/Bravo

Time: Sundays at 8/7

Channel: Bravo

Stream Online: Hulu, Bravo, fuboTV (Try for free)

The ladies of Atlanta are serving up some seriously hot drama this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta. With the returns of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak, there's never been a better time to jump back into what is arguably the crown jewel of the Real Housewives franchise.

To catch up on the latest season, you can watch new episodes Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo or online through Hulu with Live TV or fuboTV, both of which allow you to watch live TV without a cable subscription. You can also check out the latest installments of Season 10 on BravoTV.com the day after they air.

If you're looking to catch up on all the fights, feuds and funny quips of previous seasons, look no further than Hulu, which has Seasons 1-9 available to stream at your own pace. So flashback to the days when Kandi and Phaedra were BFFs, when Kim was still in love with Big Poppa or when Lisa Wu was a starring figure. You won't regret it.