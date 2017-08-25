Winter is here, and it's time to get ready for ice dragons, Cleganebowl and incest!

We're talking about the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, of course, which is going down this Sunday on HBO. For the first time ever, the King in the North Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and (current) Queen of the Seven Kingdoms Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will all be in the same place, and you do not want to miss how that fateful meeting turns out.

That's why TV Guide is here to help! Here are all the ways you can see the action going down in the final super-sized episode of Game of Thrones' penultimate season. We've even included options for if you can't watch the finale live (but if you aren't watching live, maybe reevaluate your life). And remember, if you're waiting to watch, don't forget to mute all of your social media channels because otherwise you're going to get spoiled, guaranteed.

Game of Thrones

Linear TV

HBO/HBOe - 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Have an HBO cable subscription? Perfect. Check your local listings for what channel HBO is in your network and be ready to go at 9 p.m. ET. HBO trailers might take up the first five minutes, but you don't want to miss the "Previously on Game of Thrones" segment for such an important episode.

Devices available: Your television

Streaming

HBO Go/HBO Now - 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Whether you have HBO Go as part of your cable subscription or HBO Now for just the streaming service, the episode will go live as soon as it airs on the cable channel. Get signed in early though because there's going to be a lot of traffic for this episode.

Devices available: Apple iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Fire TV stick, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Roku devices, computers, Chromecast, Playstation 3 and Playstation 4, Samsung Smart TVs, TiVo and XBox One and XBox 360.

HBO on Hulu

If Hulu is your preferred streaming service of choice, you can tack on an HBO add-on to your account for an extra $14.99/month, which gives you the same streaming access as HBO Go and Now users through Hulu. Bonus: The first month is free, so you could try this out just for the finale and cancel before you have to shell out the big bucks. However, the HBO add-on is only available for United States viewers and those in certain U.S. territories.

Devices available: Apple iPhone and iPad (running iOS 10 or newer), Android phones and tablets (running 5.0 or newer), Apple TV (4th generation), Xbox One and Xbox 360, Fire TV, and Chromecast

HBO on Amazon

Amazon works the same as Hulu, adding a $14.99/month additional tab to your subscription. The difference is that your Amazon add-on also gives you access to HBO Now, so you can watch through the HBO Now app or through Amazon on any of the devices below.

Devices available: Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, Set-top boxes (Roku, Google TV, TiVo), Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Wii), Android devices (Amazon Video app for Android phones and tablets), iOS devices (Amazon Video app for iPhone, iPad & iPod touch), Fire phone and Fire tablets.

