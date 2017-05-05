Whether you're rooting for this year's betting favorites like Classic Empire and Always Dreaming or pulling for one of the underdogs (underhorses?) to win at the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby, the renowned horse race is bound to be an event worth watching for anyone who loves America's oldest competitive sporting event.

With 20 jockeys vying for the $2 million prize and a chance to repeat history with the first title in a potential Triple Crown, Churchill Downs is going to be the hottest spot in America this weekend, so for those who can't be there in person, here are some details about how you can tune in to watch these galloping giants race for the finish line.

The Kentucky Derby will begin on Saturday, May 6th with an undercard series at 12:00 p.m. ET. This preliminary showcase will air on NBC Sports until 2:30 p.m., at which time coverage leading into the main event will begin on NBC. The actual race is then set to kick off at 6:34 p.m.

In addition to airing on the network, digital coverage will also be available at NBC Sports Live Extra online and on the NBC Live Extra app.