Star Trek: Discovery will soon make its way to television, breathing new life into a beloved franchise. Taking place 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek series starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, this latest iteration will center around Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), first officer of the Federation ship USS Shenzhou who was raised by Spock's father and transfers to the Discovery for reasons yet to be revealed.

She does so at a tumultuous time when the human-led Federation is in the middle of a Cold War with the often antagonistic Klingons and tensions are brewing.

The new series also stars Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca of the Discovery; Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, captain of the Shenzhou and Burnham's mentor; Doug Jones as Saru, the Discovery's science officer and a new alien species called Kelpian; plus Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz as Paul Stamets and Hugh Culber who make history as the first openly gay couple in the Star Trek's canonuniverse (known as the Prime timeline which exists outside the J.J. Abrams reboots).

With the premiere fast approaching, we've compiled a list of the different ways you can watch the highly-anticipated series.

Linear TV

CBS -- 8:30/7:30c

The first episode will be broadcast live across all CBS networks before moving exclusively to CBS All Access, CBS' premiere streaming service.

Devices available: Your handy old television.

Streaming

CBS All Access -- 8:30/7:30c

The first episode will go live following the broadcast premiere and after that, will be available on-demand every Sunday. Comprised of 15 episodes, Season 1 will be split into two chapters with the first 8 episodes running Sept. 24 through Nov. 5. Part two will kick off in January 2018.

Devices available: CBS.com; CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10; and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.

Netflix -- 24 hours after the premiere

For those who live outside of the U.S. and Canada, you'll be able to catch the latest episode on the popular streaming service 24 hours after it has aired. Netflix and CBS Studios International have teamed up to distribute the series in 188 countries through the streaming platform.

Devices available: Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, computers, and wherever else Netflix is available.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. How will you be watching?

