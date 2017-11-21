Time: November 29, 8-9 p.m.

Channel: NBC

Stream Online: NBC Live or the NBC App, or FuboTV (Try for free)

Though some people think the holiday season gets started once the last plate from Thanksgiving dinner is in the dishwasher, it doesn't officially begin until New York City's Rockefeller Center gives everyone tree envy with the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

As usual, NBC is hosting the gala, officially titled Christmas in Rockefeller Center, with a star-studded event to get you in the spirit. NBC's Today anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will handle emcee duties, and confirmed performers include Leslie Odom Jr., Gwen Stefani and the Tenors, Pentatonix, Jennifer Nettles and Brett Eldredge.

The broadcast will air live on the East Coast at 8/7c on NBC and will be tape delayed for the West Coast, but if TVs aren't your thing you can tune in online via NBC Live, the NBC App or FuboTV.