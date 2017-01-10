Barack Obama will deliver his final address as President of The United States to the American people tonight at 9 ET.

The speech will air on each of the networks and PBS from 9-9:30, bumping their programming a week. In NBC's case, coverage will continue until 9:40, which means the winter premiere of This Is Us is starting at 10pm.

If you're not going to be in front of the TV tonight, you can watch online via CBSN, CBS' streaming news network. CBSN's coverage of the speech will begin at 7/6c.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)