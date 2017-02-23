It's almost time for the big show. Finish up those final ballots and get ready for the biggest names in Hollywood to gather at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to present the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's ceremony which will pay tribute to the year's best films, including La La Land. The whimsical musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling comes into the night with a record-tying 14 nominations, but will have to compete with the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan's tragic Manchester by the Sea.

The important question, of course, is how can you watch all the action go down? Here's everything you need to tune into the big show.

Jimmy Kimmel

Pre-Show

The red carpet festivities kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can tune in on TV to see their favorites stars walk the red carpet or check out The Oscars: All Access online at: Oscars.com, the ABC app, ABCNews.com, and Comcast's X1, Xfinity TV app, and myxfinity.com.

Oscars: All Access kicks off the same time as the red carpet, bringing you arrival highlights from hosts Sofia Carson, Troy Gentile, Chris Connelly, Ben Lyons and Adnan Virk. Once the show stars, All Access will provide you with exclusive backstage footage of the show that you can't see anywhere else.

The Oscars

Right, you came here to see who is getting the big awards. The Oscars officially kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. If you have a cable connection (or a generous friend) but can't be near a TV, you can also watch live on ABC.com and the ABC App. The full ceremony will also be available onDemand on Monday morning.

So make sure you have your popcorn ready, and if you need help finishing off your Oscar ballots, check out our predictions here.