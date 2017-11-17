Time: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. (All time zones)

Channel: NBC

Stream Online: NBC Live or the NBC App, or fuboTV (try for free)

The Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade is as synonymous with Turkey Day as mashed potatoes and football. This year the parade turns 91 and the 2017 lineup will feature 17 giant character balloon; 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands; and 6 performance groups.

Four new balloons will enter the parade this year: Olaf from Disney's Frozen, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Jett from Super Wings and PAW Patrol. The parade will also pay tribute to the classic holiday movie Miracle on 34th Street with a Harold the baseball player balloon, which has been recreated for this year's Parade and painted in hues of black, white and grey to look exactly as it did on-screen during a memorable scene in the black-and-white 1947 film.

Sabrina Carpenter, 98 Degrees, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Andra Day & Common, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo's Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Dustin Lynch, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast and characters of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Jojo Siwa and more will all lend their talents to this year's proceedings.