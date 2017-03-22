

The much-anticipated Love Actually sequel (of sorts) -- for which we got a charming trailer today -- premieres Friday as part of the Red Nose Day telethon.

The charity organization Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day is a huge deal in Great Britain, where it raises money for children and gathers together huge stars for its comedy bits. This year's main event is a 10-minute sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy classic Love Actually that catches up with the characters all these years later.

If you're in the UK, you can watch it on BBC One at 7pm on Friday, March 24th or on the BBC's iPlayer, its on-demand and live-streaming platform.

Keira Knightley, Red Nose Day, Actually

Love Actually has superfans all over the world, but non-British viewers will have a hard time finding it at first. British Red Nose Day is March 24, while American Red Nose Day doesn't air until May 25. That's a long time to wait to see a thing you know exists and other people have seen.

There are ways to set up your computer (or mobile device) to stream BBC1, though they skirt the lines of legality. Same with when it (inevitably) pops up on YouTube, which it should pretty quickly after it airs on Friday. If they aren't legal uploads they'll be taken down immediately (and after all, this is for charity, so let's not rob from children, please), so keep your eye on the Comic Relief YouTube channel, where an official video might appear.

Or you could just wait until Red Nose Day America on NBC, May 25. You've waited this long for a Love Actually sequel; what's two more months?

Red Nose Day airs on the BBC at 7pm GMT on Friday, which is 3pm ET.