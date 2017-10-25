American Horror Story has been one of the most buzzed about shows on TV since it premiered in 2011. Whether you want to keep up with the latest season, Cult, or visit some of the series' older installments, there are many ways for you to get your AHS fix on.

When it comes to watching Cult, you can catch each episode on FX at 10/9c on Tuesdays. You can also stream episodes the day after they air on FX's website with a cable subscriber log-in for free or buy each episode through Amazon Video for $1.99 per episode. But if you just can't wait until the next day and don't have cable, you can also stream American Horror Story live on Tuesdays through Hulu's new Live TV service.

As for checking out previous seasons (Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke), they're available to stream on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.