Time: Dec. 24th 8/7c and all day Dec. 25th

Channel: TBS

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

These days, December isn't truly complete without watching a few classic Christmas movies that have become beloved staples of the holiday season. Millennials tend to prefer The Santa Clause while older generations swear by It's a Wonderful Life, but almost everybody can agree that one movie is a must watch: A Christmas Story.

It's hard to nail down exactly why everyone loves this movie so much. Maybe it's Ralphie's (Peter Billingsley) dogged pursuit of a single gift that throws us back to the good old days of sitting on Santa's knee and mailing our wish lists to the North Pole, or maybe it's just the nostalgia of watching the movie in the '80s (or the nostalgia of the '60s, when the movie is set) that no one can seem to escape. Whatever your reasons for watching, we've got you covered here at TV Guide with how to fulfill this holiday tradition.

The annual A Christmas Story marathon begins on TBS on December 24th and airs continuously all the way through Christmas Day on the 25th. You know what that means... You can watch Ralphie nearly shoot his eye out at least 10 times! Alternatively, you can also stream the film via fuboTV.