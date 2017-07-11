It's almost TV's favorite time of year again! The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner.

Before we can award the standard awards for writing, directing and, of course, acting, we've got to nominate some folks for all these spectacular categories. While we all know certain shows will snag a handful of nominations (The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us top the list), there are always a few nominations we are pleasantly (and sometimes not so pleasantly) surprised to see make the cut.

This year, the nominations will be hosted by Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore, with help from Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.

The event will be live-streamed at Emmys.com as well as on Emmys Facebook Page, with both videos going live Wednesday, July 13th at 11:20 a.m. ET. After a short introduction, the nominations will commence at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 17th at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)