The good news: Season 8 of The Walking Dead is just days away.

The bad news: You don't remember all the necessary details to know exactly what's going on.

The good news: It's easy to get caught up,

Season 7 joined the rest of the series on Netflix last month, so if you have a Netflix subscription, you can binge your way through the entire series, from Rick (Andrew Lincoln) waking up in the hospital in the very first episode to Shiva the tiger's scene-stealing attack in the Season 7 finale.

If you don't have Netflix, you can buy all seven seasons on Amazon in digital or DVD/Blu-Ray form. It's also available to stream on Vudu and iTunes. It's not available to stream on AMC.com or the network's apps at this time.

If you want to kick it old school, on Monday, AMC began airing the complete series leading up to Sunday's premiere. The marathon reaches Season 7 at 1:54 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 22, and concludes with the expanded version of the Season 7 finale ,"The First Day of the Rest of Your Life," at 7:30 p.m. ET, right ahead of the Season 8 premiere.

Happy binging!

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.