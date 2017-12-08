Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Amidst all the chaos surrounding Laurel's (Karla Souza) early delivery and the possibility that Asher (Matt McGorry) will go down for murder, it's easy to forget Annalise (Viola Davis) has a huge class action suit brewing on How to Get Away with Murder.

While she has more than enough cases to file the suit, Annalise is still waiting on one client from Nate (Billy Brown), who's been extremely cagey about who and what the case in question involves. According to showrunner Pete Nowalk, that's because this person plays a big part in Nate's backstory.

"We're actually not that far ahead of you in our writing schedule but I'm excited to say [the client] is going to make an appearance," Nowalk says. "Really the goal is to learn something about Nate. He obviously has his secrets... We haven't told that much story about where he comes from and who his family is and who his friends are and that stuff. This is going to shed a lot of light on him... This character is very important to his story and his backstory."

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thurs. Jan. 18th at 10/9c on ABC.