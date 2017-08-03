Season 4 of How to Get Away with Murder is about to become a family affair.

TV Guide has learned that Viola Davis' real-life husband Julius Tennon is headed to the Shondaland drama in a guest-starring role. No character details have been released yet but we're hoping he'll share at least one scene with Davis. Tennon previously appeared in The Closer and Criminal Minds on the small screen and in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on the big screen.

His fellow Season 4 new arrivals include veteran actor Jimmy Smits, who has been cast in a key role as someone from Annalise's past. Again, ABC remains tight-lipped about who he's playing but we suspect it doesn't bode well for her.

Now that we've learned the identity of who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch), Season 4 is likely to explore the reason why. "The reasoning behind why he wants to kill Wes is beyond me and beyond Laurel, but we'll definitely find out the specifics in Season 4," Karla Souza told TV Guide after the Season 3 finale.

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c on ABC.