On last week's How to Get Away with Murder, Frank (Charlie Weber) fired his attorney so he could represent himself in the case against him and Annalise (Viola Davis) for Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder. It was yet another move in his endless quest to get back in Annalise's good graces. But Frank confessing to Wes' murder -- which, it's become pretty clear, was not committed by him -- hasn't exactly helped Annalise out yet, the conspiracy against her notwithstanding. Nor is she quick to accept or recognize his help.

"Frank is in this to do whatever he can to help everybody out," Weber tells TVGuide.com. "He's sort of fallen on the sword here. He's kind of playing this whole thing by ear, seeing how he can help, so [representing himself] is another angle because he can have privileged conversations with Bonnie (Liza Weil)."

Those conversations will bear out in Thursday's episode, when Frank makes a major plea in court for their case -- or at the very least, for Annalise, to whom he'll also make very clear that he's willing to do anything to get her out of this pickle.

"Right now, his loyalties lie with Annalise," Weber says. "He's not looking out for himself. I think he's very concerned about the trouble Bonnie's having with the case. And the fact that there's not much Bonnie can do because there's a conspiracy going on that's very hard to fight. So I think he's got both of them in mind and that's why he's doing what he's doing."

But will Annalise take that olive branch? She'll try to expose the DA's office but hits a big speed bump on Thursday's episode. And desperate times calls for desperate measures, like forgiving your right-hand man who was responsible for the death of your son.

"It's that thing where we need each other and I think we do acknowledge as characters -- Annalise, Frank and Bonnie -- that on some level, we only exist with the others," Weber says. "They're a family, for better or worse."

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.