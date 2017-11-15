Now Playing How to Get Away with Murder: Connor Rejoins Murder Club

It doesn't look like Connor (Jack Falahee) is taking the news of Oliver's (Conrad Ricamora) secret very well on How to Get Away with Murder. He is so mad, in fact, that he demands his "engagement ring" back in this exclusive sneak peek.

After Connor delivered a seriously adorable proposal with a twisty tie, Oliver had a crisis of conscience about the massive Antares secret he'd been keeping all season. Rather than accept the proposal and keep quiet, Oliver decided to clear the air and filled Connor in on the plan to get justice for Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder.

Predictably, Connor wasn't thrilled that he'd been left out of the loop.

The odds that Connor is the mystery man on the operating table in the flash forwards just got higher, since the first thing he did after Oliver told him the truth was march to Laurel's (Karla Souza) apartment to get to the bottom of what's been going on right under his nose. If he agrees to help with their plan — or worse, if he tries to stop it — that creates a perfect set of circumstances to place Connor in the offices of Caplan & Gold where something seriously bloody went down.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.