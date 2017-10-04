Now Playing How to Get Away with Murder Exclusive Sneak Peek: Annalise Pays it Forward

The band broke up in last week's How to Get Away with Murder Season 4 premiere, but that doesn't mean Annalise (Viola Davis) is ready to hang up her power suits. She's getting back down to business in this exclusive sneak peek of tomorrow's episode, and she already has her first case picked out.

Remember that sharp-tongued but ultimately kind cellmate Annalise had in jail last year? Now that Annalise is in a position to help Jasmine (L. Scott Caldwell) out, she's paying it forward. Whether or not Annalise can actually get Jasmine out of jail for whatever crime she committed? That's a whole other story.

Meanwhile, the "Keating 4" are about to find out that the reputations they earned working for Annalise can't be erased by one ultra-professional letter of recommendation. Hey, at least no one knows they actually murdered someone, right?

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.