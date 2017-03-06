Now Playing This Is Us Stars Want You to Be Prepared for the Season 1 Finale

How I Met Your Mother fans, don't read this. But This Is Us fans, get psyched!

...

...

...

Writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the brains behind the This Is Us episodes "Pilgrim Rick" and "Jack Pearson's Son," have been promoted to co-showrunners for Season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, and will join head honcho Dan Fogelman at the helm of the extraordinarily popular NBC drama next fall.

This Is Us: How will Beth and Kevin react to William's death?

This puts the future of How I Met Your Father, the planned How I Met Your Mother spinoff Aptaker and Berger were writing, in jeopardy. As of last December, the project was still in development at 20th TV. Though no network was officially attached, Aptaker and Berger planned to tell a similar story to HIMYM from a female point of view, and with all new characters and writers.

CBS attempted a similar project titled How I Met Your Dad when HIMYM came to an end in 2014, but the Greta Gerwig-starrer was not picked up to series.

"Isaac and Elizabeth are incredible talents who write with such passion and emotion; their voices are bold and original and the contribution they've made to This Is Us this year has been extraordinary," 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis said in a statement to THR. "They are hugely valuable to Dan and to everyone at this studio, and we are thrilled that they will showrun alongside him next season as well as remain in the studio family for years to come."

Aptaker and Berger also worked with Fogelman on ABC's The Neighbors and Fox's Grandfathered, and though HIMYF has been officially back-burnered for now, we're choosing to remain hopeful, given their status with 20th TV. It's what Ted Mosby would have wanted.