Nearly three years after How I Met Your Mother signed off with one of the most divisive finales in television history (let's be honest: it was very, very bad), there's another potential spin-off in the works, according to Deadline.

The new spin-off, titled How I Met Your Father, is being developed by This Is Us co-executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It would tell a similar story to HIMYM from the female point of view and feature new characters and new writers. The project isn't a traditional spin-off but would simply follow the familiar storytelling structure in which a mother explains to her children how she met their father. No network is currently attached to the project, but like HIMYM, it's in the works at 20th Century Fox Television.

People v. O.J. Simpson, This Is Us top Golden Globe nominations

This is the second attempt to develop a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother. Fans will remember that as the long-running comedy wound down in 2014, CBS attempted to develop a series titled How I Met Your Dad with original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas alongside Emily Spivey. That project, which was to star Greta Gerwig and feature narration by Meg Ryan, surprisingly never got off the ground.

How I Met Your Mother

Deadline reports that Bays and Thomas will be involved in the new project as executive producers because of their involvement in the original series. However, whether or not they would be involved in the day-to-day aspects of the series if it is picked up is uncertain.

Would you watch How I Met Your Father?