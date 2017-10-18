The Maryland set of House of Cards has not been impacted by the ongoing manhunt for the suspected gunman who opened fire at a nearby business on Wednesday.

"We have been in touch with local authorities and are aware of a shooting situation that happened about a mile away from the House of Cards set," Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital told The Hollywood Reporterin a joint statement. "Production on the show has not been impacted."

According to The Baltimore Sun, five employees of Advanced Granite Solutions were shot Wednesday morning in a business park 20 minutes outside Baltimore around 9 a.m. Three of the victims have died while two remain in critical condition.

Police have identified the suspect as Radee Labeeb Prince, who is connected to the business and is suspected of initiating a "targeted attack" on the company, according to Harford County sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Some schools in the area were placed on a modified lockdown, which has since been lifted. It was initially reported that House of Cards' set was placed on lockdown as well.

House of Cards producer Dana Brunetti posted about the shooting on his Facebook page, noting the lack of national news coverage. "Shooting near House of Cards set. I turn on the news to see what is happening, and guess what they're covering?" Brunetti wrote, referring to CNN's coverage of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony about Russia before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The authorities are still looking for Prince, who they believe to be armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a black SUV.

FBI assisting @MDSP & @Harford_Sheriff to find Radee Prince WANTED for shooting 5 people in Harford co biz park. Armed & Dangerous, Call 911 pic.twitter.com/weqE5jkLBf — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) October 18, 2017