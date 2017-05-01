House of Cards' fifth season arrives May 30, and on Monday, Netflix released the first full trailer for the season, whose release date was appropriately announced on inauguration day.

The trailer takes the form of a monologue from President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) to First Lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) that hits a little too close to home.

"The American people don't know what's best for them. I do. I know exactly what they need. They're like little children, Claire. We have hold their sticky fingers and wipe their sticky mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think and how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams. Crafting their worst fears. Lucky for them, they have me. They have you. Underwood 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036. One nation, Underwood."

Maybe it's just me, but House of Cards doesn't look so entertaining at a time when the government is as malignantly dysfunctional as it is. At least it's not a reflection of reality -- the Underwoods are too competent to be believable.

House of Cards Season 5 arrives on Netflix Tuesday, May 30.