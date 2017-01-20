The Underwoods will be back to wreak political havoc for at least one more season.

On Friday -- Inauguration Day -- Netflix announced a May 30 premiere date for Season 5 of its award-winning political drama House of Cards.

Netflix also tweeted a teaser video announcing the date that features children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance over footage of an upside-down American flag waving in the wind, with the caption "We make the terror."

Season 4 ended with President Underwood (Kevin Spacey) deciding to go to war to boost his popularity as he enters election season, so "We make the terror" is a very appropriate slogan.

The announcement also dropped about an hour before Donald Trump was set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

House of Cards returns Friday, May 30 on Netflix.