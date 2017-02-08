Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott are heading to the White House.

Clarkson and Scott are joining the cast of House of Cardsfor Season 5, Netflix announced Wednesday at a press event.

As announced by an ominous teaser video that was released on Inauguration Day, House of Cards will return for a fifth season in May. At the end of Season 4, President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) decided to take the country to war in order to boost his approval ratings heading into election season.

In addition to numerous film roles, Clarkson's TV credits include Six Feet Under, Frasier and Murder One. Scott previously starred on Damages and Royal Pains.

Check out three first look pics of the new cast members in action, below:

House of Cards Season 5 premieres Friday, May 30 on Netflix.