Netflix has decided to resume filming on House of Cards.

According to Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the series will go back into production in early 2018, Variety reports. The show was suspended indefinitely in October when Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old. After Rapp spoke out, others, including Harry Dreyfuss, also accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault.

Amid the scandal, Netflix announced that Season 6 would the show's last and that Spacey would no longer be a part of the project. The eight-episode final season will now be lead by Robin Wright, who stars as Claire Underwood.

House of Cards Extends Production Hiatus

It's unclear how the series will write out Spacey's character Frank Underwood, but there have been rumors that his character would be killed off.