The team behind the documentary feature Hot Girls Wanted is back with a new six-episode anthology series, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which will premiere on Netflix next month.

Produced by Rashida Jones, Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus, Turned On tells six true stories about people whose lives are affected by the relationship between sex and technology, including cam girls, naked psychiatrists, those who work behind-the-scenes in pornography, and those who have become reliant on consuming it. The series' objective is to explore whether human interaction through screens is "rewiring us in fundamental ways."

The anthology series comes two years after the documentary Hot Girls Wanted, which faced some criticism over the negative way the film portrayed the porn industry.

Check out the trailer to get a first look at the series.

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On premieres Friday, April 21 on Netflix.