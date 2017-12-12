Carrie (Claire Danes) is back, and this time, she's ready to take on the president herself.

Showtime has released the first trailer for the seventh season of Homeland, and it's just as action-packed and conspiracy-riddled as we've come to expect from this high-octane series.

Following the events of Season 6, Carrie is battling back against President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) after her controversial detention of intelligence community officers, but there's a twist: Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), who was among the detained, has been tapped by Keane for a prominent position at the White House. Will Saul get caught in the crossfire as Carrie goes about taking down the Keane administration?

Homeland will return to Showtime on Sunday, February 11th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.