We live in a crazy, crazy world that's about to tumble down a path of great uncertainty. Fear has been part of the American diet for decades now, and the worry is that things are about to get a lot more scary.

Homeland, Showtime's political drama that veers between brilliantly tapping into America's foreign affairs and stupid car-wash showers after inexplicable murders (c'mon, Brody!), looks like it's ready for a rebound with Season 6 by covering a touchy subject: Islamaphobia.

Homeland's Claire Danes reveals what Carrie will bring to New York in Season 6

Showtime released the full Season 6 trailer today, and it gives a better look at the core of the season as Muslim youths start a website expressing their viewpoint on the way Muslims are perceived in a supposed "free" and religiously tolerant America. That's something that was a big topic in this election cycle, and doesn't appear to be going anywhere soon.

"Since when is engaging in political debate a punishable offense?" Carrie (Claire Danes) asks, as Muslim youths are handcuffed and whisked away. Did the Homeland writers just hop out of a time machine?

Season 6 also takes place as a new president (new cast member Elizabeth Marvel) takes power, features Saul (Mandy Patinkin) taken against his will and brings back Quinn (Rupert Friend) after his near-death experience in Season 5.

(Disclaimer: Showtime is owned by CBS, a parent company of TVGuide.com)

Homeland Season 6 premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c on Showtime.