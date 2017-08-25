It's a real nail biter on Tuesday's Hollywood Game Night and TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peak of the competition.

Iliza Shlesinger, Cheryl Hines, and Tyler Hoechlin go against Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Pamela Adlon in the clip, with a game designed to test the TV stars and athletes on their pop culture knowledge. Iliza scores early for her team, correctly identifying Ocean Whitaker (daughter of Oscar winner Forest Whitaker) as a real celebrity child.

However, Teen Wolf and Supergirl hottie Tyler Hoechlin gets himself pulled from the game when he can't identify one of the 10 people Beyonce follows on Twitter. Sorry fans, Jay Z doesn't use the social media service. Looks like Hoechlin ain't a part of the Beyhive.

Tune in to see who takes the entire game when Hollywood Game Night airs Tuesday at 10/9c on NBC.