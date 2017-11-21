It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holidays are about food, family and lots and lots of TV. Let's face it: when the food is gone and/or your crazy aunt is annoying the crap out of you, there's no one better to turn to than a Hallmark Christmas movie. Or Buddy the Elf. Or Charlie Brown. Or the Griswolds. Or Kevin McAllister. Or George Bailey. Or yes, even Ryan Seacrest. And they'll all be there for you again this year!



We've compiled a handy viewing guide below of your favorite — and brand new — holiday programming that's scheduled to air over the next six weeks, so you can plan accordingly when you need to sneak out of a super boring family gathering and know when to make room on your DVR. You're welcome.



Be sure to check back as new dates and programs are announced. All times ET.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Photo: United Feature Syndicate Inc.

Monday, Nov. 20

7:30 a.m.: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (Freeform)

12 p.m.: Rudolph & Frosty's Christmas in July(Freeform)

2 p.m.: Arthur Christmas (Freeform)

4 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

6:10 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)



Tuesday, Nov. 21

11 a.m.: Rudolph's Shiny New Year (Freeform)

5 p.m.: A Song for Christmas (Hallmark Movies)



Wednesday, Nov. 22

12 p.m.:Jack Frost(Freeform)

8 p.m.: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (ABC)

8 p.m.: Secretly Santa (Hallmark)

8:50 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Planes, Trains & Automobiles (24-hour marathon) (Starz Encore Classic)



Thursday, Nov. 23

6:52 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Starz)

9 a.m.: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

9 a.m.: Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS)

4:10 p.m.: Home Alone (Freeform)

6:28 p.m.: Jingle All the Way (Starz Comedy)

6:40 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

8 p.m.: The Mistletoe Inn (Hallmark)

8 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks (Lifetime)

8:50 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)



Friday, Nov. 24

12 p.m.:Love Actually (CMT)

3 p.m.: The Holiday (CMT)

5 p.m.: The Perfect Christmas Present (Hallmark Movies)

8 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (ABC)

8 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman(CBS)

8 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

8 p.m.: Finding Santa (Hallmark)

8:30 p.m.: Frosty Returns (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Trolls Holiday Special (NBC)

9 p.m.: A Bramble House Christmas (Hallmark Movies)



Saturday, Nov. 25

8 a.m.: A Nutcracker Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

6 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks (Lifetime)

8 p.m.: The Christmas Train (Hallmark)

8 p.m.:Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire(CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (CBS)

9 p.m.: The Story of Santa Claus (CBS)



Sunday, Nov. 26

7 a.m.: Engaging Father Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

1 p.m.: Home for Christmas Day (Hallmark Movies)

8 p.m.: Switched for Christmas (Hallmark)

Home Alone Photo: Twentieth Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Monday, Nov. 27

7 a.m.: Home Alone (Freeform)

8 p.m.: CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

9 p.m.: Angry Angel (Freeform)

10 p.m.: A Very Pentatonix Christmas (NBC)



Tuesday, Nov. 28

12:30 p.m.: Snowglobe (Freeform)

2:35 p.m.: The Mistle-Tones (Freeform)

4:40 p.m.: Angry Angel (Freeform)

6:45 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

8:55 p.m.: Four Christmases(Freeform)



Wednesday, Nov. 29

4:15 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

6:25 p.m.: Four Christmases (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone (Freeform)



Thursday, Nov. 30

4:20 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

8 p.m.: A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC)

9 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)



Friday, Dec. 1

7:30 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime(Freeform)

2 p.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

3:35 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

7:05 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

9:15 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)



Saturday, Dec. 2

9 a.m.: Mickey's Christmas Carol (Freeform)

9:30 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas(Freeform)

8 p.m.: Christmas in Evergreen (Hallmark)

9:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

11:50 p.m.: The Polar Express(Freeform)



Sunday, Dec. 3

9 a.m.: A Dennis the Menace Christmas (Freeform)

11:05 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (Freeform)

3:55 p.m.: The Polar Express (Freeform)

6:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hallmark)

8:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause (Freeform)

10:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause(Freeform)

Elf Photo: Warner Brothers

Monday, Dec. 4

11 a.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (Freeform)

2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause (Freeform)

4:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

8 p.m.: The Great Christmas Light Fight(ABC)



Tuesday, Dec. 5

4:35 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

6:45 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8:55 p.m.: The Polar Express (Freeform)

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m.: Snowglobe (Freeform)

6:45 p.m.: The Polar Express (Freeform)

8:50 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

Thursday, Dec. 7

8 p.m.: Shrek the Halls (ABC)

8 p.m.: A Nashville Christmas (getTV)

8:30 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC)

Friday, Dec. 8

7 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

11 a.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

12:40 p.m.: Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

11:30 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 9

8 p.m.: It's a Wonderful Life (NBC)

8 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

8 p.m.: Christmas Encore (Hallmark)

9 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman (CBS)

9:30 p.m.: Frosty Returns (CBS)



Sunday, Dec. 10

7 a.m.: Jack Frost (Freeform)

12:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

4:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause (Freeform)

6:30 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Sharing Christmas (Hallmark)

8:40 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Miracle (Hallmark Movies)

10:50 p.m.: Four Christmases (Freeform)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Photo: Universal/Getty Images

Monday, Dec. 11

1:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Freeform)

2:40 p.m.: The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7 a.m.: Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (Freeform)

6:40 p.m.: The Polar Express (Freeform)

8:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause (Freeform)

10 p.m.: A Nashville Christmas (getTV)

Wednesday, Dec. 13

11 a.m.: Rudolph's Shiny New Year (Freeform)

6:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause (Freeform)

8:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

9 p.m.: The Christmas Wish (getTV)

Thursday, Dec. 14

11:30 a.m.: Christmas Cupid (Freeform)

8:30 p.m.: Disney's Prep & Landing (ABC)

8:50 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)



Friday, Dec. 15

8 p.m.: The Shop Around the Corner (TCM)

9:20 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

10 p.m.: Holiday Affair (TCM)

11:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 16

8 p.m.: I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (ABC)

8 p.m.: Christmas Next Door (Hallmark)

9 p.m.: The Christmas Cottage (Hallmark Movies)

9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)



Sunday, Dec. 17

2:30 p.m.: Disney's Prep & Landing (Freeform)

3 p.m.: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Freeform)

7 p.m.: A Christmas Story Live (Fox)

8 p.m.: Romance at Reindeer Lodge (Hallmark)

A Christmas Story Photo: MGM

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

9 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)



Tuesday, Dec. 19

6:40 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks (Freeform)

8:30 p.m.: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC)

8:50 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)



Wednesday, Dec. 20

7 a.m.: Mickey's Christmas Carol (Freeform)

7:30 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones (Freeform)

10:30 a.m.: Angry Angel (Freeform)

6:40 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8:50 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

10 p.m.: 20/20: Christmas Cribs (ABC)

Thursday, Dec. 21

7 a.m.: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer(Freeform)

12:35 p.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs (Freeform)

4:35 p.m.: Four Christmases (Freeform)

6:40 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

8:50 p.m.: The Polar Express (Freeform)

Friday, Dec. 22

8 p.m.:I Love Lucy Christmas (CBS)

8 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut (TCM)

9 p.m.: The Dick Van Dyke Christmas Special (CBS)

10 p.m.: Remember the Night (TCM)

11:50 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

Saturday, Dec. 23

7:10 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8 p.m.: Christmas Getaway (Hallmark)

9:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Sunday, Dec. 24

2:15 p.m.: The Polar Express (Freeform)

4 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut (TCM)

4:25 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

6:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

8 p.m.: A Christmas Story(24-hour marathon) (TBS)

8 p.m.: It's a Wonderful Life (NBC)

8 p.m.: The Bishop's Wife (TCM)

9:15 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

The Santa Clause Photo: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Monday, Dec. 25

10 a.m.: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration (ABC)

10:30 a.m.: Scrooge (TCM)

11 a.m.: The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

4:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause (Freeform)

6:00 p.m.: The Shop Around the Corner (TCM)

6:45 p.m.: Elf (Freeform)

8 p.m.: When the Heart Calls: The Christmas Wishing Tree (Hallmark)

8:50 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Freeform)



Tuesday, Dec. 26

8 p.m.: Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (ABC)

9 p.m.: Rudolph's Shiny New Year (ABC)



Wednesday, Dec. 27

8 p.m.: A Home for the Holidays (CBS)



Saturday, Dec. 30

8 p.m.: A Royal New Year's Eve (Hallmark)



Sunday, Dec. 31

8 p.m.: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

8 p.m.: New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (Fox)

8 p.m.: New Year's Eve with Carson Daly (NBC)

8 p.m.: New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)