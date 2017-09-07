For a while there, we couldn't keep Hillary Clinton from being on our television sets, not matter how hard we tried. Then November '16 happened and, well, the Democratic presidential candidate disappeared.

That's going to finally change some 10 months later, as Clinton has scheduled two talk show appearances to air over the span of a week, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13. That's the day Clinton will stop by ABC's The View in what's being billed as her first talk show appearance since she lost the 2016 presidential election. Her last appearance on The View came in April of 2016, and next week's appearance will be her seventh on the show.

If daytime talk shows are too early for you to hear what Clinton has to say, how about a little late-night action? Clinton will drop by CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Sept. 19. It will be her first late-night visit since the election, and second overall appearance on Colbert.

Clinton is sure to talk about what happened during the 2016 election and her crushing loss to Donald Trump, what she thinks about Trump (I'm guessing not good things) and -- a girl has to pay rent -- her upcoming memoir What Happened.

Meanwhile, you can catch Trump on TV if you literally turn on any channel right now.

