Ahead of the release of her post-election book What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton has sat down to discuss her state of mind in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, and she had a lot to say during her discussion of events with CBS Sunday Morning anchor Jane Pauley.

"I think I am good, but that doesn't mean that I am complacent or resolved about what happened. It still is very painful. It hurts a lot," the former first lady and secretary of state explained in the 13-minute sit-down, which you can watch above.

On election night, when Donald Trump was declared the president-elect, Clinton said that she "kinda went in the bedroom, laid down on the bed, just thought, 'OK. I just have to wait this out.' But then, midnight, I decided, 'Well-- you know, looks like it's not gonna work.'" She added that she felt she "let everyone down" and hadn't prepared a concession speech for that evening.



Clinton also explained why she decided to attend Trump's inauguration and how she felt upon hearing the incoming POTUS' speech.

"I'm a former first lady, and former presidents and first ladies show up. It's part of the demonstration of the continuity of our government. And so there I was, on the platform, you know, feeling like an out-of-body experience. And then his speech, which was a cry from the white nationalist gut... What an opportunity to say, 'OK, I'm proud of my supporters, but I'm the president of all Americans.' That's not what we heard at all," she explained.

Clinton went on to admit that she will not be seeking a nomination for the next election, on any level, saying, "as an active politician, it's over ... I am done with being a candidate. But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake."



What Happened hits shelves Tuesday.

