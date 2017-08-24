Have you ever wondered what Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and the rest of the High School Musical gang have been up to since graduating from East High nearly a decade ago? A fan-made trailer aims to answer that question and their take is, frankly, kind of depressing.

When we last caught up with our favorite Wildcats, Gabriella was headed to Stanford University and Troy chose University of California, Berkeley to be close to her. Kelsi (Olesya Rulin) and Ryan (Lucas Grabeel) earned scholarships to Juliard in New York and, according to Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) was on track for a promising career on Broadway.

However, the fictional trailer saw a not-so-happy, albeit realistic, future for them instead. Using clips from various movies and a stripped down version of "What I've Been Looking For," the video imagines that Troy and Gabriella broke up some time ago, Ryan quickly married and started a family (but doesn't seem enthusiastic about it) and everyone else just isn't very happy overall. What happened to the chipper and carefree group we'd come to love all those years ago? Oh right, life.

If the video still has you craving more High School Musical, an actual fourth film is reportedly in the works at Disney with an all-new cast. "High School Musica is part of Disney Channel's DNA," Disney Channel President Gary Marsh said last year. "It embodies all that we stand for. As a way of continuing to embrace that heritage, we're excited to announce 'the start of something new' as we launch a search for a new class of East High Wildcats to star in a fourth installment of the 'High School Musical' franchise."

There hasn't been an update on the project in about a year but we're holding out hope that we'll get to see East High at least one more time.