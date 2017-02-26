Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

"Hidden Fences" made another unfortunate cameo at the Oscars Sunday night.

At the Golden Globes red carpet show, host Jenna Bush made the mistake of congratulating Pharrell Williams on his involvement with "Hidden Fences," which was a regrettable combination of the Best Picture nominees Hidden Figuresand Fencesand sparked a bit of outrage over the fact that she'd mistakenly combined the two predominantly black character-centered film stories. Bush later apologized on the Today show for her flub, but many suspected it might not be the last time we'd hear of Hidden Fences this awards season.

Alas, at the Oscars it happened again.

On the red carpet, People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle once again brought up the nonexistent film during a conversation about the prevalence of diversity in nominated films, saying "you just happen to have these extraordinary movies like Hidden Fences and Moonlight ..." He quickly corrected his error in the same breath, but for some, the damage was already done (again).

Hidden Fences strikes again. pic.twitter.com/4qIrnGuanX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 27, 2017

Some on Twitter were irked, but not exactly surprised by the mistake.

I'm starting to think these people keep saying Hidden Fences PURELY for the disrespect. — robyn (@mynamerobyn) February 27, 2017

Others regarded it as an unforgivable and telling "mistake."

"Hidden Fences" Not only a microagression, just flat out racism. — براين (@BJCG0830) February 27, 2017

they're calling hidden figures hidden fences on purpose, there's no way they'd keep making that mistake for this long — kayla (@mrteIephoneman) February 27, 2017

hidden figures and fences are two different films. but hey, y'know, white presenters confuse them as they all look the same or something.. — eyeswideshut (@eyeswideshut75) February 27, 2017

Hidden fences was stated at previous shows so there should be no reason why these ppl aren't making an effort to not repeat the "mistake" — Port-au-Princess (@johnia_) February 27, 2017

Others still thought that maybe it was time to start combining other film title names as retribution for the continued error.

Can we counter Hidden Fences blunders by saying La La by the Sea? Arrival Land? #Oscars — Mandy Velez (@mandy_velez) February 27, 2017

Can't wait to see this Oscar nom called "Hidden Fences." After that, I'll watch "Hell or High Arrival." — Jeff Sorensen (@SorenJeff) February 27, 2017

There were also a few who started devising some pitches as to what a Hidden Fences movie might actually be like, should it exist.

HIDDEN FENCES: A former baseball player confronts France's colonial past when a series of mysterious VHS tapes are sent his way. — Hyperbolic Hillis (@HillisEric) February 27, 2017

Let's hope this is the last we hear of it.