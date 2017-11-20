Arnold is back and he's on a quest to find his missing parents. Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie will see the football-headed adolescent taking a trip of a lifetime with his fellow classmates, including BFF Gerald and bully/secret admirer Helga.

In this sneak peek, Helga's feelings for Arnold are as strong as ever as she whispers sweet nothings to her coveted photo of him before boarding the plane. And while Arnold is looking forward to the adventure, his grandpa has a few concerns. Namely, the various diseases he'll be exposed to out there in the wild. However, Arnold is unphased and ready to complete his lifelong dream of possibly figuring out what happened to his parents.

The story, which was co-written by series creator Craig Bartlett, picks up where the animated show left off when it ended in 2004. The film will feature the voices of original cast members Francesca Marie Smith as Helga and Anndi McAfee as Phoebe. Lane Toran (the original voice of Arnold) and Jamil Walker Smith (the original voice of Gerald) are also returning, but as Che and Paulo, a pair of boat crew members in San Lorenzo.

Meanwhile, newcomer Mason Vale Cotton (Mad Men) will step in as Arnold, as well as Benjamin "Lil' P-Nut" Flores, Jr. (Game Shakers) as Gerald. Plus, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2) is set to star as the villain of this tale, Lasombra.

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie premieres Friday, Nov. 24 at 7/6c on Nickelodeon.