

There's nothing like a good dose of nostalgia to start your weekend off right, so if you haven't done so already, you should immediately watch the trailer for Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie Nickelodeon released today.

The popular '90s cartoon sang its swan song in 2004, but now Arnold, Helga, Gerald and the rest of the crew are back, and they're about to answer a question the original TV series always left hanging: What the heck happened to Arnold's parents?!

When the show first began, Arnold was a well-behaved tween, living with his grandparents in an inner-city boarding house. The residents of the boarding house became his found family, but the show never really addressed why he was living with his grandparents in the first place. We only know that Arnold's parents were explorers in Africa.

Best New Shows Fall 2017

The trailer for the revival film fills in many much needed details regarding this mystery, like the fact that his parents disappeared in San Lorenzo when Arnold was still a baby. Thanks to a conveniently planned school trip, Arnold will soon head off on a crazy expedition through the jungle to find his long lost parents!

Fans of the original shouldn't expect all the voices of your favorite characters to sound exactly the same though. A whole new cast of kid voices has been pulled together for the film, but Lane Toran (the original voice of Arnold) and Jamil Walker Smith (the original voice of Gerald) will lend their voices as Che and Paulo, two members of the boat crew in San Lorenzo.

Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie premieres Friday, Nov. 24 at 7/6c on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.