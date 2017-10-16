Share on Google Plus

We know that you're probably still picking out your Halloween costume, but the first step in prepping your holiday streaming is here.

Hulu has announced its November slate which includes a slew of "Christmas Classic" films to get you in the mood for those colder, jollier months. But that's not the headline here. November also brings the premiere of two Hulu original series -- the Josh Hutcherson starrer Future Man premieres Nov. 14 while Marvel TV's latest outing Runaways breaks out on Nov. 21.

On the nostalgia front, which Hulu is probably the best at, the complete series of Blossomalso hits the service on Nov. 21. Meanwhile, feel-good classic movies 13 Going on 30 and D3: The Mighty Ducks return to Hulu at the top of the month. Check out what else is coming -- and departing -- Hulu in November.

Available November 1

13 Going on 30 (2004)

25th Hour (2002)

5th Kind (2017)

The 13th Warrior (1999)

The Air up There (1994)

A View to Kill (1985)

Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver (1998)

Airplane! (1980)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Alfie (2004)

The Aristocats (1970)

Arizona Bushwhackers (1967)

Ashby (2015)

The Associate (1996)

Bad Boys (1983)

Bad Santa (2003)

Barbarella (1968)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beowulf (2007)

Blown Away (1994)

Bound (1996)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Brother Bear (2003)

Celtic Pride (1996)

Christmas Classics: Jingle Bells (2010)

Christmas Classics: O'Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas Classics: Santa's Christmas Crash (1998)

Christmas Classics: Santa's Christmas Snooze (1995)

Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1999)

Christmas with the Cranks (2004)

Chuck Jones Collection: A Very Merry Cricket (2016)

Corky Romano (2001)

Cougars, Inc. (2011)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

D3: the Mighty Ducks (1996)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dead Hands Dig Deep (2016)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Delta Farce (2007)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Double Take (2001)

Doug's First Movie (1999)

Dr. No (1963)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Flesh + Blood (1985)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpier Old Men (1995)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

How to Build a Time Machine (2016)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Journey to Space (2015)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Jungle to Jungle (1997)

Jungle Book - Live Action (1994)

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

Kazaam (1996)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Larger than Life (1996)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Legally Blondes (2009)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Man (2006)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Marrying Man (1991)

Mean Creek (2004)

Men in Black (1997)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

Moonlight Mile (2002)

Moonraker (1979)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Nixon (1995)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Out Cold (2001)

Outside Providence (1999)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pinocchio (2002)

Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Quiet American (2002)

The Rescuers (1977)

Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002)

The Saint (1997)

Saved! (2004)

Scream (1996)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

She's All That (1999)

Shopgirl (2005)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Split Decisions (1988)

The Spy who Loved Me (1977)

Summer's Moon (2009)

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)

The Swan Princess Christmas (2012)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Unforgettable (1996)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

What's the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Winter's Bone (2010)

The World is not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available November 2

Total Divas: Season 7 Premiere (E!)

The Penguin King (2012)

Available November 3

Player vs. Player: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Available November 4

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 12 (FX)

Man Seeking Woman: Complete Season 3 (FXX)

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Available November 5

ESL Replay: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Hannah Montana the Movie (2009)

Life on the Line (2016)

Zero Days (2016)

Available November 7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)

Available November 8

Gadgetgang in Outerspace (2017)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Oddball (2015)

White Haired Witch (2014)

Available November 10

Bootcamp: Immortals: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Taboo: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Allied (2016)

Austin Found (2017)

The Song (2014)

Available November 11

Citizen Jane (2017)

Obey Giant: Hulu Original Documentary (2017)

Their Finest (2016)

Available November 14

Future Man: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Guidance: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

Available November 15

Uncontrollably Fond: Complete Season 1 (DramaFever)

Extract (2009)

Iron Sky (2012)

Parkland (2013)

Still Breathing (1997)

Available November 16

Gameface: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

There's...Johnny!: Complete Season 1 (Seeso)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Available November 19

Baskets: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Man Down (2016)

Available November 20

Whitey (1980)

Available November 21

Blossom: Complete Series (ABC)

Marvel's Runaways: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available November 22

Chicago Med: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Assassin Next Door (2009)

Stander (2003)

Available November 23

Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5 (FOX)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Available November 24

Fences (2016)

Available November 30

Monkey Business (2017)

Person to Person (2017)

**Here's what is leaving Hulu in November:

November 30

A River Runs Through It (1992)

American Loser (2007)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (1991)

Best Seller (1987)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

The Dark Half (1993)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dr. Strange (2007)

Dying Breed (2009)

Fargo (1996)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Fog (2005)

The Golden Child (1986)

High Tension (2003)

Home Sweet Hell (2015)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

The Invincible Iron Man (2007)

Kalifornia (1993)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1997)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Princess Kaiulani (2009)

River's Edge (1987)

Something to Talk About (1995)

Switchback (1997)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2001)

Ultimate Avengers 2 (2006)

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie (2006)

Ultraviolet (2006)