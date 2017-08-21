The president of the United States of America Donald Trump is talking tonight, and that's going to barge into your TV-watching time.

Trump will unveil his new strategy on Afghanistan in an address to the nation and ask citizens to trust him on whatever he has up his sleeve, and all the major networks will air it. With Trump's speech scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, it means ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox will adjust their schedules to accommodate the talk. If only he had decided to talk on a day that Bachelor in Paradise wasn't airing!

For the Eastern and Central time zones, CBS will air repeats of Kevin Can Wait and Superior Donuts in the 8/7c hour, with Trump's address airing at 9/8c. A Mom repeat will air after Trump's speech, which is scheduled to end at 9:30/8:30c. A CBS News special will air at 10/9c.

NBC will be splitting up its two-hour episode of American Ninja Warrior, with the first half airing from 8/7c to 9/8c, and the second half airing at 9:30/8:30c once Trump is done talking. Midnight, Texas will be pushed back closer to its namesake, to 10:30/9:30c.

Fox is doing something similar with its two-hour episode of So You Think You Can Dance, with its first hour airing from 8/7c to 9/8c, stopping for Trump at 9/8c, and resuming at 9:30/8:30c. However, in the Mountain time zone, the whole episode of So You Think You Can Dance will air following Trump's speech. Yep, this is getting a little confusing now.

Expect more of the same from ABC, which is breaking up Bachelor in Paradise (starting at 8/7c) to tune into Trump, and then resuming the episode after the speech. To Tell the Truth will also be pushed back a half hour to 10:30/9:30c.

And for those of you on the West Coast, everything will proceed as previously planned. Yep, you get the eclipse first and no television interruptions! Lucky you!