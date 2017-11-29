Time: Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c

Channel: History Channel

Stream Online: Via the History Channel app or fuboTV (Try for free)

History has found success in dramatizing the past with series like Vikings and Hatfields & McCoys, and the network's next project heads to the Middle Ages for some savage battles. Knightfall follows the Knights Templar, the famed Christian warriors who protected the Holy Grail.

The series stars Downton Abbey's Tom Cullen, Peaky Blinders' Sam Hazeldine and Spartacus' Simon Merrells, and is executive produced by Jeremy Renner. You can expect large-scale battles involving trebuchets and armies on horseback, plus drama among the Brotherhood as the Knights Templar's story unfolds. For those of you who are bloodthirsty, you'll get plenty of men skewered by longswords.

Knightfall makes its debut on Wednesday, Dec. 6 on the History Channel on your television, or you can dip your toe into the world of streaming and watch it live on a platform such as fuboTV.