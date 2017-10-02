Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their first child. Gunner Stone was born on Sunday, Us Weekly reports.

"We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy," Montag, 31, told the magazine. "It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."

Pratt, 34, said his son's birth was "officially the most lit day of my life."

Montag and Pratt began dating in 2006 while filming The Hills and married in 2008. Since their time on The Hills, the couple have appeared on a handful of other reality shows, including U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp and Celebrity Wife Swap.

Pratt has also made a name for himself as a must-follow Instagram and Twitter personality, delivering hot takes on celebrity gossip and sharing insights into what his life with Montag looks like, including previously instructing his unborn son to stay in Montag's belly until after the Kardashian baby news hit the tabloid covers to ensure his birth gets good publicity. Coincidentally enough, Montag and Pratt's baby news was announced just minutes before the Season 14 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Following the announcement, Pratt also joked that Gunner would be following in his parents' footsteps. "His first audition next week," Pratt tweeted.