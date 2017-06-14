

Heidi Klum has made a name for herself as a model and host of the reality competition series Project Runway, but did you know she's also amazing at invisible hula hoop dancing?

The TV presenter and Halloween enthusiast showed off some seriously cool moves during a dance battle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. The segment called for participants to hit a button on the Dance Move Generator and perform whatever pops up on screen.

Needless to say, she delivered the Invisible Hula Hoop dance with enough frenetic hair whipping to make Willow Smith envious.

Other dances included the "Fork in the Garbage Disposal," which saw Fallon frantically hopping around like he's front row at a 1999 Backstreet Boys concert; "Speed Bowling," in which Klum raised suspicions that she was a mime in a past life; and Fallon emulating that one cool mom we all know with "Mom Tries Hip-Hop."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.